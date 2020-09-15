Oregon landed its first basketball commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle Tuesday, and it's a big one. Five-star center Nathan Bittle announced his pledge to the Ducks, giving Dana Altman the seventh five-star commitment of his tenure at the school. The 6-foot-11 Bittle is ranked the No. 17 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He chose Oregon over Gonzaga and UCLA, among others.

"The way they treat the players was important to me," Bittle told 247Sports. "All the coaches treat their players with respect. They're basketball fathers and coaches at the same time who care about you. It's a great experience."

Bittle is the eighth five-star prospect in the class of 2021 to make his college decision. There are still 15 uncommitted five-star players in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports wrote the following scouting report on Bittle: