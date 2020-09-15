Oregon landed its first basketball commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle Tuesday, and it's a big one. Five-star center Nathan Bittle announced his pledge to the Ducks, giving Dana Altman the seventh five-star commitment of his tenure at the school. The 6-foot-11 Bittle is ranked the No. 17 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He chose Oregon over Gonzaga and UCLA, among others.
"The way they treat the players was important to me," Bittle told 247Sports. "All the coaches treat their players with respect. They're basketball fathers and coaches at the same time who care about you. It's a great experience."
Bittle is the eighth five-star prospect in the class of 2021 to make his college decision. There are still 15 uncommitted five-star players in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Josh Gershon, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports wrote the following scouting report on Bittle:
Talented center with good size and long arms. Decent athlete, which could improve with strength. Still physically immature but has the shoulders and base to put on weight in time. Has big-time weapon in 3-point shooting ability given his size and length. Gets pushed off the block at times due to lack of strength but has go-to move in right hook. Rebounds area and passes well for position. Respectable rim protector for age and physical immaturity. Improving his footwork and confidence inside will be big but strength should go a long way there. Projects as successful high major center. Any reasonable jump athletically and/or as interior scorer should put him on the first round path.