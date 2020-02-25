Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu makes Division I history hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant memorial
Ionescu incredibly hit the mark on the same day she helped eulogize Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Los Angeles
Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu became the first NCAA Division I player -- man or woman -- ever to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in her career during Oregon's victory Monday night against Stanford. Ionescu, Oregon's all-time leading scorer and one of the most accomplished college basketball players in history, reached the previously-unattainable mark during the third quarter against Stanford by gathering a defensive rebound off an airball under the basket.
Oregon went on to win 74-66, clinching at least a share of the Pac-12 title as Ionescu got her 26th career triple-double. Ionescu finished her history-making outing with with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Ionescu's accomplishment came a mere hours after she beautifully eulogized Kobe and Gianna Bryant at a memorial service held at Staples Center. She spoke of Kobe's kindness, of Gianna's promise and talents and of their impact on her pursuit of greatness. And in a coincidence that feels like anything but, the date of her accomplishment: 2/24/2020. (Kobe famously wore No. 24 with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Gianna, a basketball star in her own right, wore No. 2.)
"I grew up watching Kobe Bryant game after game, ring after ring, living his greatness without apology," she said during the service. "I wanted to be just like him, to love every part of the competition, to be the first to show up and the last to leave, to love the grind, to be your best when you don't feel your best and make other people around you the best version of themselves."
After her speech, Ionescu flew back to the Bay Area where she rejoined her team just hours before leading Oregon to a road win over the fourth-ranked team in the Cardinal while helping the Ducks capture at least a slice of the conference's regular season title for a third consecutive year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FSU outlasts UL, tops ACC standings
The Seminoles sit alone (for now) atop the ACC standings after an impressive come-from-behind...
-
Louisville vs. FSU odds, computer picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Florida State matchup...
-
Bracketology: Stretch run here for some
The WCC, Mountain West and several other leagues enter their last week of the regular season
-
Coaches Poll: Kansas No. 1, Dayton No. 3
College basketball coaches voted to make Kansas the new No. 1 team in the country
-
AP Top 25: KU the new No. 1
There's a new No. 1 in the sport following Saturday's big shakeup
-
Top 25 And 1: Creighton jump to No. 6
The Bluejays won their ninth Quadrant 1 game and are on a five-game winning streak
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish