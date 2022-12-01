Who's Playing

Washington State @ Oregon

Current Records: Washington State 3-2; Oregon 3-4

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Matthew Knight Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Ducks winning the first 62-59 at home and Washington State taking the second 94-74.

Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, winning 74-67. Oregon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Will Richardson, who had 19 points and eight assists, and forward Quincy Guerrier, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Washington State at home against the Detroit Titans last week as the squad secured a 96-54 victory. Washington State can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Powell, who had 17 points and seven assists along with six boards.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Oregon up to 3-4 and the Cougars to 3-2. Oregon is 0-2 after wins this year, Washington State 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last 12 games against Washington State.