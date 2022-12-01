Who's Playing
Washington State @ Oregon
Current Records: Washington State 3-2; Oregon 3-4
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 1 at Matthew Knight Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Ducks winning the first 62-59 at home and Washington State taking the second 94-74.
Oregon was able to grind out a solid win over the Villanova Wildcats on Sunday, winning 74-67. Oregon's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Will Richardson, who had 19 points and eight assists, and forward Quincy Guerrier, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Washington State at home against the Detroit Titans last week as the squad secured a 96-54 victory. Washington State can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Powell, who had 17 points and seven assists along with six boards.
The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought Oregon up to 3-4 and the Cougars to 3-2. Oregon is 0-2 after wins this year, Washington State 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Ducks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won eight out of their last 12 games against Washington State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Washington State 94 vs. Oregon 74
- Feb 14, 2022 - Oregon 62 vs. Washington State 59
- Feb 04, 2021 - Washington State 74 vs. Oregon 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Washington State 72 vs. Oregon 61
- Mar 13, 2019 - Oregon 84 vs. Washington State 51
- Mar 06, 2019 - Oregon 72 vs. Washington State 61
- Jan 27, 2019 - Oregon 78 vs. Washington State 58
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oregon 64 vs. Washington State 62
- Mar 01, 2018 - Washington State 78 vs. Oregon 76
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oregon 84 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Washington State 66
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Washington State 62