Who's Playing

Idaho @ Pacific

Current Records: Idaho 1-5; Pacific 2-3

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals' road trip will continue as they head to Spanos Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Pacific Tigers. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It looks like the Vandals got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between Idaho and the Cal Poly Mustangs on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Idaho falling 82-71.

As for Pacific, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers by a score of 69-65. Despite the loss, Pacific got a solid performance out of guard Tyler Beard, who had 16 points in addition to five boards.

Idaho is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Vandals are now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 2-3. Idaho is 1-3 after losses this year, Pacific 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.