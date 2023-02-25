Who's Playing

Portland @ Pacific

Current Records: Portland 13-17; Pacific 13-17

What to Know

Get ready for a West Coast battle as the Portland Pilots and the Pacific Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Spanos Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Portland was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 92-89 to the San Francisco Dons. A silver lining for the Pilots was the play of forward Moses Wood, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pacific was pulverized by the Saint Mary's Gaels 83-52 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Portland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. Pacifics have had an even harder time: they are 350th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Pilots are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pilots, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pacific have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland.