Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Saint Mary's 15-4; Pepperdine 9-9

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pepperdine Waves at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine should still be riding high after a win, while the Gaels will be looking to right the ship.

Saint Mary's needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66 to the Santa Clara Broncos. This was hardly the result the Gaels or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Santa Clara heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine beat the Loyola Marymount Lions 75-67 on Thursday. Four players on Pepperdine scored in the double digits: G Colbey Ross (20), G Skylar Chavez (15), F Kameron Edwards (13), and F Kessler Edwards (12).

The Gaels are now 15-4 while the Waves sit at 9-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels enter the game with 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. But the Waves have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them 28th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Saint Mary's have won seven out of their last ten games against Pepperdine.