Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pepperdine vs. Saint Mary's basketball game
Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Saint Mary's 15-4; Pepperdine 9-9
What to Know
The Saint Mary's Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pepperdine Waves at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine should still be riding high after a win, while the Gaels will be looking to right the ship.
Saint Mary's needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-66 to the Santa Clara Broncos. This was hardly the result the Gaels or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 13 points over Santa Clara heading into this contest.
Meanwhile, Pepperdine beat the Loyola Marymount Lions 75-67 on Thursday. Four players on Pepperdine scored in the double digits: G Colbey Ross (20), G Skylar Chavez (15), F Kameron Edwards (13), and F Kessler Edwards (12).
The Gaels are now 15-4 while the Waves sit at 9-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels enter the game with 47.90% field goal percentage, good for 11th best in college basketball. But the Waves have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them 28th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Saint Mary's have won seven out of their last ten games against Pepperdine.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Pepperdine 84 vs. Saint Mary's 77
- Mar 04, 2018 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Feb 22, 2018 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Jan 13, 2018 - Saint Mary's 91 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Feb 23, 2017 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Pepperdine 49
- Jan 21, 2017 - Saint Mary's 85 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Mar 07, 2016 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Pepperdine 66
- Feb 11, 2016 - Pepperdine 69 vs. Saint Mary's 63
- Jan 09, 2016 - Pepperdine 67 vs. Saint Mary's 64
