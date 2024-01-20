Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: LMU 8-10, Pepperdine 9-11

What to Know

Pepperdine will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Pepperdine Waves and the LMU Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 40-40 at halftime, Pepperdine was not quite Gonzaga's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Waves' painful 86-61 loss to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Pepperdine has not had much luck with Gonzaga recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Pepperdine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact LMU found out the hard way on Thursday. The matchup between the Lions and the Dons wasn't particularly close, with the Lions falling 90-74.

Despite the defeat, LMU had strong showings from Dominick Harris, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds, and Will Johnston, who scored 19 points. Harris continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Waves' defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season.

Pepperdine came up short against LMU when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-67. Can Pepperdine avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

LMU is a slight 1-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.