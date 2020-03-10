Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

The 2020 ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday afternoon with the 12th-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons facing the 13th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers in Greensboro, N.C. The winner advances to face the No. 5 seed N.C. State Wolfpack. Wake Forest (13-17) has lost two in a row, dropping an 84-64 decision to the Wolfpack in the regular-season finale, while Pittsburgh (15-16) has lost seven in a row, including a 73-57 setback against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers are one-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Pitt picks or college basketball predictions, make sure you see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Wake Forest vs. Pitt in the ACC Tournament 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest:

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread: Panthers -1

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest over-under: 136.5

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest money line: Demon Deacons -108, Panthers -112

WF: G Brandon Childress is 19-of-37 from the field with 17 assists the past three games.

PITT: Four different Panthers have led the team in scoring in the past four contests.

Why Wake Forest can cover

Wake Forest is 16-14 against the spread this season, and the senior Childress and junior Olivier Sarr are a talented tandem. The 7-foot Sarr clogs the middle and blocks more than a shot a game while pulling down 8.9 boards and scoring 13.5 points. Childress is the court general, dishing out 4.6 assists and leading the team in scoring at 15.5. Childress averages more than 35 minutes, and he also contributes three rebounds per game and leads the team with 1.2 steals.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 against the spread at neutral sites this season, and Childress and Andrien White have combined to make 102 3-pointers. White, a graduate transfer from Charlotte who sat out last season, scores 9.2 points and junior guard Chaundee Brown has started all three years and scores 12.4 points and snags 6.4 boards.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Even so, the Demond Deacons aren't a lock to cover the Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread in the ACC Tournament 2020. The underdog is 6-0 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and Pitt plays strong defense. The Panthers force turnovers on 23.7 percent of opponent possessions, the 17th-best rate in the nation, and get 7.7 steals. Four of the five regular starters average more than a takeaway per game, led by sophomore guards Trey McGowens (1.9) and Xavier Johnson (1.7). The fifth, junior forward Terrell Brown, blocks 1.6 shots per contest.

Pitt also allows only 65.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in ACC, and is 7-7-1 against the spread after a loss. Freshman Justin Champagnie is the team's top scorer (12.2) and rebounder (7.2), while Johnson (11.6) and McGowens (11.4) also score in double figures.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with simulations showing Childress and Sarr going well under their scoring averages for Wake and Pitt forced to do its scoring at the free-throw line. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Pitt spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model on a 75-53 run on its top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.