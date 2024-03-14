The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to clash on Thursday in a 2024 ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup. Pittsburgh finished the regular season 21-10, while Wake Forest finished the regular season 19-12. The teams split their two regular-season matchups, with the home team winning each one. Pitt is a robust 19-9-3 against the spread in the NCAA basketball season, while Wake is 17-14-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Demon Deacons are favored by 2 points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 145 points. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Wake Forest vs. Pitt. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Pitt vs. Wake Forest:

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest spread: Pittsburgh +2

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest over/under: 145 points

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest money line: Pittsburgh: +114, Wake Forest: -136

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Wake Forest came out on top against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 72-59 on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.2% better than the opposition, as Wake Forest's was. The win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kevin Miller, who scored 17 points with seven rebounds. The Demon Deacons also got some help courtesy of Andrew Carr, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Wake Forest is one of the best shooting teams in the land as it ranks second in the ACC in field goal percentage, third in 3-point percentage and second in free throw percentage. Four different players are averaging in double-figures, led by Hunter Sallis' 18.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference. While Wake Forest is an outstanding 12-4-1 against the spread at home, it has struggled when venturing outside its home arena, going just 5-10-1 ATS in road/neutral sites.

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh pushed its winning streak to three on Saturday as it walked away with an 81-73 win over the NC State Wolfpack. Pitt got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Carlton Carrington out in front who scored 23 points with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Blake Hinson, who scored 21 points.

Hinson, a two-time All-ACC selection who is in his sixth college basketball season, leads the ACC in both 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted. As a whole, Pitt leads the conference in both of those 3-point categories as it lives on the perimeter. Thus, the Panthers play to their strengths as they struggle inside the arc, ranking 12th of 15 ACC teams in 2-point percentage. Pitt's cover percentage of 67.9% (19-9-3 ATS) is the ninth-best mark in the country and the second-best record amongst teams from major conferences.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest picks

