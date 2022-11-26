The Princeton Tigers meet the Northeastern Huskies in an intriguing setting for college basketball on Saturday. The teams face off in the final of the 2022 London Basketball Classic at Copper Box Arena in England. Princeton is on a three-game winning streak including a 74-66 win over Army on Thursday. Northeastern opened the season with four straight losses before defeating Manhattan in overtime on Thursday in London.

Northeastern vs. Princeton spread: Princeton -7.5

Northeastern vs. Princeton over/under: 138 points

Northeastern: The Huskies are 1-4 against the spread this season

Princeton: The Tigers are 2-3 against the spread this season

Why Northeastern can cover



Northeastern's offense can be comfortable against a Princeton team that forces a turnover on only 14.8% of defensive possessions. The Tigers have a meager 6.7% steal rate, and opponents are shooting 36.4% from 3-point range against Princeton. Northeastern's attack is keyed by veteran guard Jahmyl Telfort, who is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range. Northeastern is also above-average in offensive rebound rate (32.3%) and assist percentage (53.4%) this season.

On defense, the Huskies have a stellar 10.0% steal rate and Northeastern is above the national average in preventing free throw attempts. Princeton is shooting only 65.0% at the charity stripe with a mark outside the top 250 nationally in free throw creation rate, and the Tigers have a paltry 25.6% offensive rebound rate in the first five games.

Why Princeton can cover

Princeton has a very strong offense, but the Tigers are also sound on the defensive side. The Tigers rank in the top 10 of the nation in defensive rebounding, securing 81.6% of missed shots from opponents. Princeton is also above-average in free throw prevention, and opponents are shooting only 47.7% on 2-point attempts against the Tigers. Princeton ranks in the top 100 in 3-point attempt rate allowed and assist rate allowed this season.

From there, Northeastern has weaknesses on offense, including an adjusted offensive efficiency mark that ranks outside the top 300 nationally. The Huskies turn the ball over on 22.9% of possessions, and Northeastern is very poor in free throw creation. When the Huskies get to the line, they shoot only 58.2% this season, and Northeastern is shooting only 44.5% on 2-point attempts and 30.9% on 3-point attempts.

