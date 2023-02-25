The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers will try to take another big step toward a Big Ten regular-season title when they face the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday night. Purdue snapped a two-game losing streak with an 82-55 win over Ohio State on Sunday, keeping its two-game lead over Northwestern atop the standings. Indiana is hoping to sweep the season series, as it beat Purdue at home earlier this month.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Purdue vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -6.5

Indiana vs. Purdue over/under: 138.5 points

Indiana vs. Purdue money line: Purdue -305, Indiana +240

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue got back on track with a statement win over Ohio State on Sunday, cruising to an 82-55 win as a 13-point home favorite. Wooden Award favorite Zach Edey scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, posting double-double No. 21 on the season. The Boilermakers have only been outrebounded three times this season due to their strong interior presence, and they led by as many as 31 points against Ohio State.

Indiana has been struggling over the past two weeks, getting outplayed in its 80-65 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers fell behind late in the first half and trailed by double digits for most of the second half. Purdue has won 10 of the last 12 meetings between these teams, including seven in a row at home.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has proven that it can contend with Edey in the paint, picking up a 79-74 win over the then-No. 1 Boilermakers three weeks ago. The Hoosiers notched their first win over a top-ranked team in 10 years and sent Purdue into a stretch of three losses in four games. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 25 points and seven rebounds in the first meeting, connecting on 9 of 19 shots from the floor.

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana with 20.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, scoring at least 18 points in every game since Jan. 11. He has posted four double-doubles in his last five games, which is one reason why Indiana has been one of the few teams that have been able to keep pace with Purdue. The Boilermakers are riding a remarkable eight-game losing streak against the spread on Saturdays.

