The Indiana Hoosiers will look to derail the second-ranked Purdue Boilermakers when they meet in a key Big Ten matchup on Tuesday. The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten), who lost their last road contest at Nebraska, will look to improve to 2-2 away from home this season. The Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten), who have won five of seven, are 9-1 on their home floor. Purdue is coming off a 95-78 win over Penn State on Saturday, while Indiana defeated Minnesota 74-62 on Friday.

Tipoff from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 125-92, but Indiana has won three of the last four matchups. The Boilermakers are 10-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Indiana odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.

Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Purdue -10

Purdue vs. Indiana over/under: 151 points

Purdue vs. Indiana money line: Purdue -495, Indiana +369

PUR: The Boilermakers have won 23 of their last 29 games (+9.90 units on ML)

IND: The Hoosiers have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 24 games at home (+0.90 units)

Why Purdue can cover

Senior center Zach Edey, the 2022-23 NCAA Player of the Year, is coming off a monster effort in Saturday's win over Penn State. He scored 30 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots. It was his 10th double-double of the season. He also had a 35-point and 14-rebound effort in a 92-88 overtime loss at Northwestern on Dec. 1. For the season, he is averaging 22.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.8 assists in 29.1 minutes of action.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has reached double-digit scoring in 12 games, including a 27-point performance in a 92-86 win over Alabama on Dec. 9. He has two double-doubles, the last being a 19-point and 10-assist performance in a 99-67 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 28. He scored 11 points and had 11 assists in an 87-57 win over Morehead State on Nov. 10. In 17 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers have four players scoring 10 points or more per game, led by sophomore forward Malik Reneau. He has started all 17 games for Indiana this season, averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.1 minutes of action. He is coming off a 16-point and six-rebound performance in Friday's win over Minnesota. He registered his only double-double of the year with a season-high 34 points and 11 rebounds in a 100-87 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 29.

Sophomore center Kel'el Ware has been dominant of late. He has seven double-doubles on the year, including three in the last four games. In the win over Minnesota, he scored 17 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds. His highest scoring output was a 28-point effort in an 89-76 win over Harvard on Nov. 26. For the year, he is averaging 14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.1 minutes of action.

