The North Carolina State Wolfpack attempt to pull off another upset when they face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. As the 11th seed in the South Region, NC State (26-14) knocked off No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 2 Marquette before posting a 76-64 victory against fourth-seeded Duke in the regional final on Sunday. The Wolfpack now take on Purdue (33-4), which won its first four games by an average of 21.3 points as the top seed in the Midwest Region.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 9-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. NC State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.

The model simulates every Div. I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 152-109 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,800 for $100 players. It also has a strong 32-21 (+890) record on top-rated spread picks this season, and its bracket picks rank in the 92nd percentile among all CBS Sports Bracket Challenge entries so far in 2024. Anybody following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. NC State and just locked in its Final Four 2024 predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for NC State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. NC State spread: Boilermakers -9

Purdue vs. NC State over/under: 146 points

Purdue vs. NC State money line: Boilermakers -431, Wolfpack +355

PUR: The Boilermakers are 20-16-1 against the spread this season



NCST: The Wolfpack are 11-6-2 ATS this season when not favored



Why Purdue can cover

Judging by his performance in the NCAA Tournament thus far, it's evident that Zach Edey is determined to end his storied collegiate career with a national championship. The senior center has averaged 30 points and 16.3 rebounds during March Madness to join Elvin Hayes, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in the last 70 years to average at least 30 points and 15 boards through four games of an NCAA Tournament. Edey set a career-high with 40 points and pulled down 16 rebounds against Tennessee for his seventh consecutive double-double and 28th overall this season.

Fletcher Loyer was the only other member of the Boilermakers to hit double digits on Sunday, doing so for the third straight contest as he finished with 14 points. The sophomore guard is averaging 10.6 points this campaign after scoring 11 per game as a freshman in 2022-23. Braden Smith, also a sophomore guard, had recorded two double-doubles in Purdue's first four Tournament contests and recorded nine points, seven boards and seven assists versus the Volunteers.

Why NC State can cover

What the Wolfpack have accomplished thus far is no small feat, as they share the distinction of being the highest-seeded team to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979, matching fellow No. 11 seeds LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola Chicago (2018) and UCLA (2021). NC State defeated two lower-seeded opponents by double digits while beating Marquette by nine points. The team also has followed a four-game skid to end its regular season with a nine-game winning streak, the program's longest since a 10-game run in 2012-13.

One reason for the Wolfpack's success has been the offensive play of DJ Burns Jr. The senior forward is averaging 13 points this season and reached the 20-point mark just once in his first 35 games. But Burns scored 20 points in NC State's victory against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament championship game and recorded 24 points versus Oakland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament before setting a season-high with 29 in Sunday's triumph over Duke.

