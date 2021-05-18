Now several weeks removed from the conclusion of the 2020-21 college basketball season, many of the top transfers in the sport have decided on their new schools. However, there are still a handful of uncommitted players in the portal who could be difference-makers in the sport next season.

While some college stars in the transfer portal like former Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr and ex-Arizona State forward Marcus Bagley are expected to strongly consider remaining in the NBA Draft, others look poised to stay in the college game. Among the top names that don't appear to be seriously considering a professional option are former UMass big man Tre Mitchell and ex-Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier.

Both have two encouraging seasons of college basketball under their belt and have the talent to be major contributors to NCAA Tournament teams. In fact, the 6-foot-7 Guerrier was a key figure on the Syracuse squad that reached the Sweet 16 this past season as he averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Orange.

Mitchell, on the other hand, is a former four-star prospect who has been the star for a mediocre UMass team the past two seasons. Now the 6-foot-9 stretch big man is poised to take his game to the national stage as he considers opportunities with major programs.

As members of this top uncommitted transfers list commit to new programs, it is fluctuating in size. But there are still new players entering the portal every day, and some of them look like the type of guys who could contribute for quality teams. These rankings will change over the offseason, but for now, here's a glance at the top of the uncommitted list for players in the portal.

Old school: Minnesota

After four years in college, it wouldn't be shocking to see Carr wind up keeping his name in the NBA Draft conversation, because he's certainly good enough to make money playing basketball somewhere, even if he's not selected. The 6-2 guard was asked to shoulder a huge scoring load for Minnesota as a redshirt junior this past season, but he's also a solid distributor

Old school: UMass

Mitchell is a first-team All-Atlantic 10 center after leading UMass in scoring, rebounding and blocks as a sophomore. With two seasons of serious production for the Minutemen on his resume, there is little question the former top-100 prospect from the Class of 2019 is capable of starting at a top-25 caliber school.

3. Marcus Bagley

Old school: Arizona State

Injuries limited Bagley to just 12 games as a freshman, but the 6-8 forward showed glimpses of why he was considered the No. 29 overall player in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports Composite. Bagley hit 34.7% of his 3-pointers and produced a couple of double-doubles during his limited season. Bagley could end up as a first-round draft pick, so his entry into the portal feels like more of a backup plan.

4. Quincy Guerrier

Old school: Syracuse

Guerrier is a former four-star prospect who took major strides as a sophomore at Syracuse. The 6-7 forward averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while earning third-team All-ACC honors. His outside shot is still developing, but Guerrier's size and versatility make him a high-profile addition to the transfer market.

Old school: Maryland

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is in the portal, although he's also declared for the NBA Draft and left open the possibility of a return to Maryland. Morsell's offensive game is limited, but he's developed a reputation as one of the nation's best perimeter defenders during four years in the Big Ten.

Old school: Rutgers

After spending his first two seasons at Texas, Young emerged as a star for the first Rutgers team since 1983 to win an NCAA Tournament game. The 6-2 guard has entered the NBA Draft, but he is also in the portal, which means he could end up at a third school as a sixth-year senior.

7. K.D. Johnson

Old school: Georgia

Johnson became eligible during the second half of his freshman season and shined against SEC competition to the tune of 13.5 points per game on 38.7% 3-point shooting off the bench. He's 6-foot-1 and didn't play much point guard with Sahvir Wheeler on the roster, but Johnson could become an all-conference type player at his next stop if he can improve his distribution skills.

8. Jordan Brown

Old school: Arizona

The former five-star big man from the class of 2018 finally found a nice role at Arizona this past season after starting out at Nevada in 2018-19 and sitting out as a transfer in 2019-20. Brown averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.6 minutes for the Wildcats while earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Old school: Michigan State

The former top-40 prospect from the 2019 class has yet to put everything together and is clearly not a natural point guard. But the 6-2 Detroit native shows flashes of greatness that can perhaps be unlocked with greater regularity in a new locale.

Old school: UNLV

Hamilton is a two-time All-Mountain West selection who rebounds well and snagged 1.3 steals per game this season. His career 31.3% 3-point percentage isn't great, but he puts up points anyway, and his all-around game is good enough to make him a power conference contributor.

11. Moussa Cisse

Old school: Memphis

After reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020, Cisse struggled offensively for Memphis as a freshman. However, the 6-10 center owns an incredible wingspan and blocked 1.6 shots per game in just 18.6 minutes per contest, and has enough upside to become an impact college player in the right spot. He's also going through the NBA Draft process.

Old school: Iowa State

Iowa State was awful last season in his lone season with the program, but Coleman-Lands put up decent numbers with a 39.5% 3-point shooting mark. The 6-4 guard is now searching for his fourth collegiate home after earlier stops at Illinois and DePaul.