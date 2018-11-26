Release of first NET rankings creates more questions than answers when NCAA keeps formula a secret

The new NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings were published for the first time Monday and, as it was with the RPI, there are some counter-intuitive results with so few games having been played.

For example, Ohio State leads the way in the NET, but is only 13th in the RPI and 16th in the AP Top 25 and CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1. The No. 1 team in the CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1 and in the current RPI is Kansas, but the Jayhawks check in at No. 11 in the first edition of the NET. In what will likely prove to be an early anomaly in both systems, Loyola Marymount rounds out the top 10 in the NET and is No. 3 in the RPI.

However, the thing that is missing from the what the NCAA revealed with the release of the NET ratings is any of the supporting data that goes into the rankings. All we are being given for now is each team's overall record and breakdown by home/road/neutral/non-Division I. That's it. There is not one piece of useful information on the rankings page except the ranking itself.

Obviously, that will not do at all. I have to believe that the component data will at least be on the team sheets that the NCAA men's basketball committee uses to help with selection and seeding of the NCAA tournament. I very much hope for something more suitable for public consumption than that.

The NCAA has been working very hard in recent years to make the selection process as transparent as possible. Not releasing the formula for this is a significant step backwards in that process. And, while it may be so complicated that nobody on the actual committee can understand it, let alone explain it, surely there is one geek at every school that would. The geek writing this column is confident he would ultimately understand it also.

However, even if the NCAA wants its formula to be a secret, there is no excuse for keeping the component data under wraps. We may not be able to validate the Team Value Index, but we can with the other four components. That is important because mistakes have been found – and corrected -- in the RPI data in the past. There is no reason to assume it will be perfectly clean now.

When the NET was announced we were told that there were five components and that margin of victory was only a small part and was capped at 10 points per game. That last bit of information is not entirely true, but let's go through the components and you will see why.

Here is a quick review of the components of the NET, with some new information. These five components are listed in order of how they are weighted in the formula. Note that only games against Division I opponents are included.

Team Value Index: It includes the opponent, whether a team won or lost and the game location. There is no scoring margin in this component. Net Efficiency: This is basically an analytic sounding term for margin of victory - pure and nearly unadulterated. It is largely a measure of an uncapped, no diminishing returns Margin of Victory. It is measured in points per possession on both offense and defense. The net is Offensive Efficiency – Defensive Effeciency. Net efficiency is calculated for each team for every game and then averaged. Statistically speaking, it correlates almost perfectly with margin of victory. So, running up the score is the second most important factor in this formula. Simple winning percentage The weighted winning percentage used in the RPI formula. Average scoring margin, with each game capped at 10. Overtime games are treated as one point results.

What we still don't know…

The formula for the Team Value Index (TVI)

How the different components are weighted within the formula

How to calculate the actual NET

It would seem that having factors three and four is kind of redundant. A winning percentage of some form could be part of the TVI also, for all we know. Certainly game location is part of the TVI and the RPI version of winning percentage. It would seem best to pick one way to measure winning percentage and go with it.

Finally, having a capped margin of victory as the least important factor seems completely irrelevant if an uncapped version is already much higher on the list.

