Release of first NET rankings creates more questions than answers when NCAA keeps formula a secret
Unless the NCAA provides more info about the NET ratings, the section and seeding process will be questioned by many
The new NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings were published for the first time Monday and, as it was with the RPI, there are some counter-intuitive results with so few games having been played.
For example, Ohio State leads the way in the NET, but is only 13th in the RPI and 16th in the AP Top 25 and CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1. The No. 1 team in the CBS Sports' Top 25 and 1 and in the current RPI is Kansas, but the Jayhawks check in at No. 11 in the first edition of the NET. In what will likely prove to be an early anomaly in both systems, Loyola Marymount rounds out the top 10 in the NET and is No. 3 in the RPI.
However, the thing that is missing from the what the NCAA revealed with the release of the NET ratings is any of the supporting data that goes into the rankings. All we are being given for now is each team's overall record and breakdown by home/road/neutral/non-Division I. That's it. There is not one piece of useful information on the rankings page except the ranking itself.
Obviously, that will not do at all. I have to believe that the component data will at least be on the team sheets that the NCAA men's basketball committee uses to help with selection and seeding of the NCAA tournament. I very much hope for something more suitable for public consumption than that.
The NCAA has been working very hard in recent years to make the selection process as transparent as possible. Not releasing the formula for this is a significant step backwards in that process. And, while it may be so complicated that nobody on the actual committee can understand it, let alone explain it, surely there is one geek at every school that would. The geek writing this column is confident he would ultimately understand it also.
However, even if the NCAA wants its formula to be a secret, there is no excuse for keeping the component data under wraps. We may not be able to validate the Team Value Index, but we can with the other four components. That is important because mistakes have been found – and corrected -- in the RPI data in the past. There is no reason to assume it will be perfectly clean now.
When the NET was announced we were told that there were five components and that margin of victory was only a small part and was capped at 10 points per game. That last bit of information is not entirely true, but let's go through the components and you will see why.
Here is a quick review of the components of the NET, with some new information. These five components are listed in order of how they are weighted in the formula. Note that only games against Division I opponents are included.
Team Value Index: It includes the opponent, whether a team won or lost and the game location. There is no scoring margin in this component.
Net Efficiency: This is basically an analytic sounding term for margin of victory - pure and nearly unadulterated. It is largely a measure of an uncapped, no diminishing returns Margin of Victory. It is measured in points per possession on both offense and defense. The net is Offensive Efficiency – Defensive Effeciency. Net efficiency is calculated for each team for every game and then averaged. Statistically speaking, it correlates almost perfectly with margin of victory. So, running up the score is the second most important factor in this formula.
Simple winning percentage
The weighted winning percentage used in the RPI formula.
Average scoring margin, with each game capped at 10. Overtime games are treated as one point results.
What we still don't know…
The formula for the Team Value Index (TVI)
How the different components are weighted within the formula
How to calculate the actual NET
It would seem that having factors three and four is kind of redundant. A winning percentage of some form could be part of the TVI also, for all we know. Certainly game location is part of the TVI and the RPI version of winning percentage. It would seem best to pick one way to measure winning percentage and go with it.
Finally, having a capped margin of victory as the least important factor seems completely irrelevant if an uncapped version is already much higher on the list.
NCAA NET rankings
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|CONFERENCE
|RECORD
|ROAD
|NEUTRAL
|HOME
|NON DIV I
|1
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|6-0
|2-0
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|6-0
|0-0
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|3
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|6-0
|0-0
|2-0
|4-0
|0-0
|4
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|6-0
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|0-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|6-0
|0-0
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|6
|Duke
|ACC
|5-1
|0-0
|3-1
|2-0
|0-0
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|8
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|5-1
|1-0
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|9
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|5-0
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|0-0
|10
|Loyola Marymount
|WCC
|7-0
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|1-0
|11
|Kansas
|Big 12
|5-0
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|0-0
|12
|Belmont
|OVC
|5-0
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|13
|Nevada
|MWC
|6-0
|0-0
|2-0
|4-0
|0-0
|14
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|5-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|0-0
|15
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|5-0
|0-0
|2-0
|3-0
|0-0
|16
|Auburn
|SEC
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|2-0
|1-0
|17
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|6-0
|1-0
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|18
|Houston
|AAC
|4-0
|1-0
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|19
|Notre Dame
|ACC
|5-1
|0-0
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|20
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|21
|North Carolina
|ACC
|6-1
|2-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|22
|Radford
|Big South
|4-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|23
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|6-0
|0-0
|1-0
|5-0
|0-0
|24
|Kansas St.
|Big 12
|6-0
|0-0
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|25
|San Francisco
|WCC
|6-0
|1-0
|1-0
|3-0
|1-0
|26
|Ga. Southern
|Sun Belt
|5-0
|0-0
|3-0
|1-0
|1-0
|27
|Tennessee
|SEC
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|28
|Arizona St.
|Pac-12
|5-0
|0-0
|2-0
|3-0
|0-0
|29
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|5-0
|1-0
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|30
|Buffalo
|MAC
|5-0
|2-0
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|31
|NC State
|ACC
|6-0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-0
|0-0
|32
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|33
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|4-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3-0
|0-0
|34
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|5-1
|0-1
|0-0
|5-0
|0-0
|35
|Texas
|Big 12
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|36
|Creighton
|Big East
|5-1
|0-0
|3-0
|2-1
|0-0
|37
|Utah St.
|MWC
|5-1
|1-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|38
|Villanova
|Big East
|5-2
|0-0
|3-0
|2-2
|0-0
|39
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|40
|Duquesne
|Atlantic 10
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|41
|Murray St.
|OVC
|3-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|42
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|5-1
|2-0
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|43
|Minnesota
|Big Ten
|5-0
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|0-0
|44
|Florida St.
|ACC
|5-1
|1-0
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|45
|Butler
|Big East
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|46
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|5-1
|0-0
|2-0
|3-1
|0-0
|47
|UNLV
|MWC
|4-1
|0-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|48
|Furman
|SoCon
|7-0
|3-0
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|49
|UCF
|AAC
|5-1
|0-0
|3-0
|2-1
|0-0
|50
|Lipscomb
|ASUN
|5-1
|3-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|51
|Clemson
|ACC
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|52
|Montana
|Big Sky
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|53
|Arkansas
|SEC
|4-1
|0-0
|0-1
|4-0
|0-0
|54
|North Texas
|C-USA
|8-0
|1-0
|1-0
|3-0
|3-0
|55
|Abilene Christian
|Southland
|6-0
|3-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|56
|VCU
|Atlantic 10
|5-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|0-0
|57
|UConn
|AAC
|5-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|0-0
|58
|Washington
|Pac-12
|4-2
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|59
|Fla. Atlantic
|C-USA
|6-1
|1-0
|2-1
|1-0
|2-0
|60
|Liberty
|ASUN
|5-1
|1-1
|0-0
|2-0
|2-0
|61
|Kentucky
|SEC
|5-1
|0-0
|0-1
|5-0
|0-0
|62
|Saint Louis
|Atlantic 10
|5-1
|1-0
|0-1
|4-0
|0-0
|63
|Miami (FL)
|ACC
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|64
|Fresno St.
|MWC
|3-2
|0-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|65
|San Diego
|WCC
|5-1
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|1-0
|66
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|4-1
|0-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|67
|LSU
|SEC
|5-2
|0-0
|1-2
|4-0
|0-0
|68
|Colorado
|Pac-12
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|69
|Dayton
|Atlantic 10
|4-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3-0
|0-0
|70
|Samford
|SoCon
|7-1
|2-1
|0-0
|4-0
|1-0
|71
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|4-1
|1-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|72
|UNC Greensboro
|SoCon
|6-1
|3-1
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|73
|UIC
|Horizon
|3-3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|74
|Rutgers
|Big Ten
|4-1
|0-0
|0-0
|4-1
|0-0
|75
|Penn St.
|Big Ten
|3-2
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|0-0
|76
|Georgetown
|Big East
|5-1
|1-0
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|77
|Oklahoma St.
|Big 12
|4-2
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|78
|DePaul
|Big East
|3-1
|0-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|79
|Temple
|AAC
|5-1
|0-0
|1-1
|4-0
|0-0
|80
|Florida
|SEC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|81
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|4-0
|0-0
|82
|Northern Colo.
|Big Sky
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|83
|Northwestern
|Big Ten
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|84
|Southern Utah
|Big Sky
|3-1
|2-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|85
|Seton Hall
|Big East
|4-2
|0-1
|3-0
|1-1
|0-0
|86
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|4-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4-0
|0-0
|87
|Bradley
|MVC
|6-1
|0-1
|2-0
|3-0
|1-0
|88
|Kent St.
|MAC
|5-1
|2-0
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|89
|Marshall
|C-USA
|4-1
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|90
|Southern California
|Pac-12
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|91
|Georgia St.
|Sun Belt
|4-2
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|92
|Syracuse
|ACC
|3-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3-0
|0-0
|93
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|3-2
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|0-0
|94
|BYU
|WCC
|5-2
|0-1
|0-0
|5-1
|0-0
|95
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|WCC
|3-3
|1-0
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|96
|San Diego St.
|MWC
|3-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|97
|ETSU
|SoCon
|5-2
|1-2
|0-0
|3-0
|1-0
|98
|Louisiana Tech
|C-USA
|4-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|2-0
|99
|Marquette
|Big East
|4-2
|0-1
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|100
|Davidson
|Atlantic 10
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|3-0
|0-0
|101
|Xavier
|Big East
|3-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2-1
|0-0
|102
|UC Irvine
|Big West
|6-1
|3-0
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|103
|Wofford
|SoCon
|4-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|104
|Oregon St.
|Pac-12
|5-1
|1-0
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|105
|Toledo
|MAC
|5-1
|1-1
|3-0
|0-0
|1-0
|106
|Texas St.
|Sun Belt
|5-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|107
|TCU
|Big 12
|3-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3-1
|0-0
|108
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|3-3
|1-1
|1-2
|1-0
|0-0
|109
|Holy Cross
|Patriot
|4-2
|1-2
|2-0
|1-0
|0-0
|110
|Ball St.
|MAC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|111
|Delaware
|CAA
|4-2
|2-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|112
|Col. of Charleston
|CAA
|5-2
|1-1
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|113
|The Citadel
|SoCon
|4-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|114
|Missouri
|SEC
|3-2
|0-1
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|115
|Providence
|Big East
|4-2
|0-0
|1-2
|3-0
|0-0
|116
|Pacific
|WCC
|5-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|117
|Louisville
|ACC
|3-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3-0
|0-0
|118
|Rider
|MAAC
|2-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|119
|William & Mary
|CAA
|2-4
|0-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|120
|Louisiana
|Sun Belt
|3-3
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|121
|Georgia
|SEC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|122
|Colgate
|Patriot
|5-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|123
|South Fla.
|AAC
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|124
|Harvard
|Ivy League
|3-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|125
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2-1
|0-0
|126
|Wright St.
|Horizon
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|3-0
|0-0
|127
|Fordham
|Atlantic 10
|5-1
|0-1
|0-0
|4-0
|1-0
|128
|Northern Ky.
|Horizon
|6-1
|1-1
|0-0
|3-0
|2-0
|129
|Pepperdine
|WCC
|3-2
|0-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|130
|Alabama
|SEC
|4-1
|0-0
|2-1
|2-0
|0-0
|131
|Detroit Mercy
|Horizon
|3-3
|1-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|132
|Wichita St.
|AAC
|3-3
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|133
|Lehigh
|Patriot
|4-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|134
|Northeastern
|CAA
|2-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|135
|Indiana St.
|MVC
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|136
|Hawaii
|Big West
|4-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2-1
|1-0
|137
|Northern Ill.
|MAC
|4-2
|1-0
|1-1
|0-1
|2-0
|138
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|2-4
|0-1
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|139
|Miami (OH)
|MAC
|3-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|140
|Hofstra
|CAA
|3-3
|0-3
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|141
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|3-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-1
|0-0
|142
|Southern Miss.
|C-USA
|4-2
|2-0
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|143
|Mercer
|SoCon
|3-3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|144
|Akron
|MAC
|4-2
|0-0
|2-2
|1-0
|1-0
|145
|Southern Ill.
|MVC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|146
|American
|Patriot
|3-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|147
|Houston Baptist
|Southland
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|148
|Loyola Chicago
|MVC
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|149
|Saint Joseph's
|Atlantic 10
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|150
|Central Conn. St.
|NEC
|4-3
|1-2
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|151
|Penn
|Ivy League
|5-2
|1-0
|1-2
|2-0
|1-0
|152
|Stony Brook
|America East
|5-1
|3-0
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|153
|Seattle U
|WAC
|6-2
|0-1
|0-0
|5-1
|1-0
|154
|Cornell
|Ivy League
|3-3
|2-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|155
|Washington St.
|Pac-12
|3-1
|0-1
|0-0
|3-0
|0-0
|156
|Western Ky.
|C-USA
|3-3
|0-2
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|157
|New Mexico St.
|WAC
|4-1
|1-0
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|158
|North Florida
|ASUN
|2-4
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|159
|South Dakota St.
|Summit League
|5-2
|0-1
|1-1
|3-0
|1-0
|160
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic 10
|2-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|161
|IUPUI
|Horizon
|4-2
|1-2
|2-0
|1-0
|0-0
|162
|South Carolina
|SEC
|3-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2-1
|0-0
|163
|Green Bay
|Horizon
|3-3
|1-2
|1-0
|0-1
|1-0
|164
|Western Mich.
|MAC
|4-3
|1-2
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|165
|Missouri St.
|MVC
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|3-0
|0-0
|166
|NJIT
|ASUN
|6-1
|3-0
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|167
|Winthrop
|Big South
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|168
|SMU
|AAC
|3-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|169
|Utah
|Pac-12
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|170
|Boston College
|ACC
|4-1
|0-0
|2-0
|2-1
|0-0
|171
|Jacksonville St.
|OVC
|2-3
|0-3
|2-0
|0-0
|0-0
|172
|Massachusetts
|Atlantic 10
|4-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3-2
|0-0
|173
|Dartmouth
|Ivy League
|3-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|174
|Drake
|MVC
|3-1
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|175
|South Dakota
|Summit League
|3-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|1-0
|176
|Coastal Caro.
|Sun Belt
|4-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|2-0
|177
|Bowling Green
|MAC
|4-3
|0-3
|1-0
|2-0
|1-0
|178
|Illinois St.
|MVC
|5-2
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|1-0
|179
|Tulsa
|AAC
|4-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4-0
|0-0
|180
|UAB
|C-USA
|4-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2-0
|1-0
|181
|Utah Valley
|WAC
|4-3
|0-3
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|182
|Central Mich.
|MAC
|5-1
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|2-0
|183
|Brown
|Ivy League
|5-2
|0-2
|0-0
|4-0
|1-0
|184
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|185
|Baylor
|Big 12
|4-2
|0-0
|1-1
|3-1
|0-0
|186
|Presbyterian
|Big South
|3-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|187
|FIU
|C-USA
|6-1
|0-1
|2-0
|1-0
|3-0
|188
|Austin Peay
|OVC
|2-4
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|189
|Memphis
|AAC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-0
|0-0
|190
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|Southland
|4-2
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|3-0
|191
|Evansville
|MVC
|2-3
|0-3
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|192
|North Dakota St.
|Summit League
|2-4
|0-2
|1-2
|1-0
|0-0
|193
|UMBC
|America East
|4-3
|0-1
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|194
|Gardner-Webb
|Big South
|2-5
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|195
|James Madison
|CAA
|5-3
|2-1
|1-1
|0-1
|2-0
|196
|Saint Francis (PA)
|NEC
|1-4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|197
|Ohio
|MAC
|3-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2-0
|1-0
|198
|High Point
|Big South
|3-3
|1-1
|2-1
|0-1
|0-0
|199
|Grand Canyon
|WAC
|4-3
|0-1
|1-2
|3-0
|0-0
|200
|Tulane
|AAC
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|201
|Yale
|Ivy League
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|202
|Troy
|Sun Belt
|3-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|203
|North Dakota
|Summit League
|4-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3-0
|204
|Colorado St.
|MWC
|4-2
|0-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|205
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|3-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-1
|0-0
|206
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|5-1
|1-1
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|207
|Sacramento St.
|Big Sky
|3-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|208
|Eastern Mich.
|MAC
|4-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|2-0
|209
|Drexel
|CAA
|3-3
|1-3
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|210
|New Mexico
|MWC
|3-1
|1-0
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|211
|Florida A&M
|MEAC
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|212
|Little Rock
|Sun Belt
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|213
|Idaho St.
|Big Sky
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|214
|Milwaukee
|Horizon
|2-4
|0-3
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|215
|Oakland
|Horizon
|3-4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1-0
|216
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|NEC
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|217
|LIU Brooklyn
|NEC
|3-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-0
|218
|Northern Ariz.
|Big Sky
|2-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|219
|Weber St.
|Big Sky
|3-2
|0-1
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|220
|UC Riverside
|Big West
|2-5
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|221
|Iona
|MAAC
|2-3
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|0-0
|222
|UT Arlington
|Sun Belt
|3-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|223
|Boise St.
|MWC
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|224
|Vermont
|America East
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|225
|Portland St.
|Big Sky
|3-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|2-0
|226
|Howard
|MEAC
|5-2
|1-2
|1-0
|0-0
|3-0
|227
|Hampton
|Big South
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|228
|Omaha
|Summit League
|3-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1-0
|229
|UTSA
|C-USA
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|230
|Long Beach St.
|Big West
|2-5
|0-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|231
|VMI
|SoCon
|5-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|232
|Boston U.
|Patriot
|3-4
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|233
|FGCU
|ASUN
|2-6
|0-3
|0-3
|1-0
|1-0
|234
|Texas Southern
|SWAC
|1-4
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|235
|CSU Bakersfield
|WAC
|3-3
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|236
|Denver
|Summit League
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|237
|Middle Tenn.
|C-USA
|3-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1-0
|2-0
|238
|Siena
|MAAC
|2-4
|1-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|239
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|Summit League
|4-4
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2-0
|240
|Morgan St.
|MEAC
|2-3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-0
|0-0
|241
|Hartford
|America East
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|242
|East Carolina
|AAC
|4-3
|0-1
|0-0
|4-2
|0-0
|243
|Longwood
|Big South
|5-3
|2-2
|1-1
|1-0
|1-0
|244
|California Baptist
|WAC
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|245
|UNI
|MVC
|3-3
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|1-0
|246
|California
|Pac-12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1-0
|0-0
|247
|Portland
|WCC
|5-3
|1-1
|0-1
|2-1
|2-0
|248
|UTRGV
|WAC
|4-3
|1-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|249
|Charleston So.
|Big South
|4-2
|0-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|250
|Campbell
|Big South
|3-3
|0-2
|2-0
|1-1
|0-0
|251
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Big West
|2-5
|0-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|252
|Robert Morris
|NEC
|3-3
|1-3
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|253
|Air Force
|MWC
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1-0
|254
|Lamar University
|Southland
|3-3
|0-3
|0-0
|1-0
|2-0
|255
|UNCW
|CAA
|3-4
|0-1
|2-1
|0-2
|1-0
|256
|Rice
|C-USA
|3-4
|0-4
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|257
|George Mason
|Atlantic 10
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|258
|Nicholls St.
|Southland
|4-4
|1-4
|2-0
|0-0
|1-0
|259
|Appalachian St.
|Sun Belt
|1-4
|0-1
|0-3
|0-0
|1-0
|260
|UMass Lowell
|America East
|4-4
|0-4
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|261
|Grambling
|SWAC
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2-0
|262
|Valparaiso
|MVC
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|1-0
|1-0
|263
|Richmond
|Atlantic 10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|264
|Albany (NY)
|America East
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|265
|Fairfield
|MAAC
|2-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|266
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|SWAC
|2-4
|1-4
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|267
|Southeast Mo. St.
|OVC
|3-3
|0-3
|2-0
|0-0
|1-0
|268
|SIUE
|OVC
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|269
|UC Davis
|Big West
|1-6
|0-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|270
|Eastern Ky.
|OVC
|3-3
|1-0
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|271
|Sam Houston St.
|Southland
|3-4
|0-4
|1-0
|0-0
|2-0
|272
|Western Caro.
|SoCon
|2-5
|0-2
|0-2
|1-1
|1-0
|273
|Loyola Maryland
|Patriot
|2-5
|0-4
|1-0
|1-1
|0-0
|274
|CSUN
|Big West
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|275
|George Washington
|Atlantic 10
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|276
|Prairie View
|SWAC
|1-6
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|277
|Wagner
|NEC
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|278
|New Orleans
|Southland
|3-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3-0
|279
|N.C. A&T
|MEAC
|1-5
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|280
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|281
|Cleveland St.
|Horizon
|2-5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1-0
|282
|Youngstown St.
|Horizon
|3-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|2-0
|283
|Eastern Ill.
|OVC
|3-3
|0-2
|2-1
|1-0
|0-0
|284
|Towson
|CAA
|2-4
|0-1
|0-3
|1-0
|1-0
|285
|Wyoming
|MWC
|2-4
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|286
|Arkansas St.
|Sun Belt
|2-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1-0
|287
|Morehead St.
|OVC
|2-4
|0-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|288
|Binghamton
|America East
|2-4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1-0
|289
|Saint Peter's
|MAAC
|1-4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|290
|Canisius
|MAAC
|1-5
|1-1
|0-3
|0-1
|0-0
|291
|Jacksonville
|ASUN
|3-5
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|292
|Sacred Heart
|NEC
|2-4
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|293
|Chattanooga
|SoCon
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|294
|North Ala.
|ASUN
|2-4
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|295
|Bucknell
|Patriot
|2-2
|2-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|296
|Norfolk St.
|MEAC
|3-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|3-0
|297
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|NEC
|3-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|298
|Elon
|CAA
|2-4
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-0
|299
|Central Ark.
|Southland
|2-4
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|300
|Niagara
|MAAC
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|301
|Idaho
|Big Sky
|1-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-1
|302
|Bryant
|NEC
|1-4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|303
|SFA
|Southland
|4-1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|3-0
|304
|Cal Poly
|Big West
|2-4
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-0
|305
|Oral Roberts
|Summit League
|3-6
|0-4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-0
|306
|South Alabama
|Sun Belt
|3-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|307
|UTEP
|C-USA
|2-3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|308
|Savannah St.
|MEAC
|3-5
|0-4
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|309
|Lafayette
|Patriot
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|310
|La.-Monroe
|Sun Belt
|2-3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|311
|Incarnate Word
|Southland
|4-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|3-0
|312
|Manhattan
|MAAC
|2-4
|0-3
|2-0
|0-1
|0-0
|313
|Navy
|Patriot
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|314
|Alabama St.
|SWAC
|2-3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|315
|McNeese
|Southland
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|316
|Western Ill.
|Summit League
|2-4
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-0
|317
|UT Martin
|OVC
|2-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|318
|Eastern Wash.
|Big Sky
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|319
|Marist
|MAAC
|1-4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|320
|San Jose St.
|MWC
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0-2
|1-0
|321
|Tennessee St.
|OVC
|2-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|322
|St. Bonaventure
|Atlantic 10
|1-5
|0-1
|0-3
|1-1
|0-0
|323
|Army West Point
|Patriot
|2-5
|0-3
|0-2
|1-0
|1-0
|324
|Quinnipiac
|MAAC
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|325
|Kennesaw St.
|ASUN
|1-6
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|326
|Santa Clara
|WCC
|1-4
|1-0
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|327
|N.C. Central
|MEAC
|2-5
|0-4
|0-1
|1-0
|1-0
|328
|Princeton
|Ivy League
|2-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|329
|Columbia
|Ivy League
|1-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|330
|Bethune-Cookman
|MEAC
|2-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|331
|Mississippi Val.
|SWAC
|1-6
|0-6
|0-0
|1-0
|0-0
|332
|Northwestern St.
|Southland
|2-4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|333
|USC Upstate
|Big South
|1-5
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-0
|334
|Alcorn
|SWAC
|1-5
|0-4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-0
|335
|UMKC
|WAC
|1-6
|0-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|336
|La Salle
|Atlantic 10
|0-7
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|337
|Southeastern La.
|Southland
|2-4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|338
|New Hampshire
|America East
|2-4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2-0
|339
|Tennessee Tech
|OVC
|1-5
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0-0
|340
|Montana St.
|Big Sky
|1-6
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|341
|Maine
|America East
|0-6
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|342
|UMES
|MEAC
|1-5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1-0
|343
|Stetson
|ASUN
|1-5
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1-0
|344
|South Carolina St.
|MEAC
|1-6
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|345
|Monmouth
|MAAC
|0-7
|0-2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|346
|Mt. St. Mary's
|NEC
|0-6
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|347
|Alabama A&M
|SWAC
|0-6
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|348
|UNC Asheville
|Big South
|1-5
|0-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1-0
|349
|Jackson St.
|SWAC
|1-5
|0-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|350
|Southern U.
|SWAC
|0-6
|0-5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|351
|Coppin St.
|MEAC
|0-7
|0-6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|352
|Delaware St.
|MEAC
|1-5
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|353
|Chicago St.
|WAC
|0-8
|0-7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
