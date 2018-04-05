Report: Siena coach investigated for allegedly verbally abusing team manager with obsessive-compulsive disorder
Siena has confirmed the investigation but details of it have not yet been made available
Siena College coach Jimmy Patsos is reportedly under investigation by the university for allegedly verbally abusing a team student manager who has a mental disorder, according to the Times Union.
The university confirmed the investigation to the Times Union, but details regarding the probe and allegations have not yet been made available.
"As you know, college athletic departments regularly perform end-of-season reviews on their sports programs. Information surfaced during Siena's review of the men's basketball program that requires deeper examination," Siena spokewoman Lisa Witkowski said. "This process demands time and must be conducted in confidence. We have an obligation to protect the rights of all involved, and we have a responsibility to ensure our athletic programs are held to the highest standards."
The student manager who was abused is a sophomore at Siena who is diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder -- a mental condition that can cause unwanted and repeated thoughts and behaviors. It can also cause severe anxiety.
According to the Times Union, the student filed the complaint in February. Patsos, who was aware of the student's condition, referred to the student as "the next Unabomber" according to a person familiar with the matter. He also called the student "insane" and teased the individual about medication involved with his mental condition.
Patsos recently finished his fifth season as Siena's coach and has a 77-92 record during that span. Siena went 8-24 this past season. In his first season at Siena, the Saints won the 2014 College Basketball Invitational.
