Who's Playing
Saint Louis Billikens @ Rhode Island Rams
Current Records: Saint Louis 12-19, Rhode Island 12-19
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
The Saint Louis Billikens and the Rhode Island Rams are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
St. Bona. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 73-65.
Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to Terrence Hargrove Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island finally caught a break after seven consecutive losses. They walked away with a 58-50 victory over the Rams on Saturday.
Among those leading the charge was Tyson Brown, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help Rhode Island's cause all that much against George Mason on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.
The Billikens' win bumped their record up to 12-19. As for the Rams, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-19.
Looking forward, Saint Louis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 12-16, while Rhode Island is 11-17-1.
Saint Louis skirted past Rhode Island 94-91 in their previous meeting last Saturday. Does Saint Louis have another victory up their sleeve, or will Rhode Island turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Saint Louis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 156 points.
Series History
Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Saint Louis 94 vs. Rhode Island 91
- Feb 07, 2023 - Saint Louis 76 vs. Rhode Island 71
- Mar 02, 2022 - Saint Louis 80 vs. Rhode Island 74
- Feb 10, 2021 - Saint Louis 67 vs. Rhode Island 60
- Mar 01, 2020 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Rhode Island 65 vs. Saint Louis 54
- Jan 06, 2019 - Saint Louis 60 vs. Rhode Island 53
- Jan 09, 2018 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Dec 30, 2016 - Rhode Island 90 vs. Saint Louis 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Saint Louis 57