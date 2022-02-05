Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Rice

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 13-8; Rice 13-8

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas-El Paso and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Miners winning the first 101-89 at home on the road and Rice taking the second 71-68.

Texas-El Paso had enough points to win and then some against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, taking their game 79-68.

Meanwhile, Rice didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at home on Thursday as they won 91-78. Forward Max Fiedler was the offensive standout of the contest for Rice, picking up 22 points.

The wins brought Texas-El Paso up to 13-8 and the Owls to 13-8. The Miners and Rice are both 7-5 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rice.