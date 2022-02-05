Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Rice
Current Records: Texas-El Paso 13-8; Rice 13-8
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas-El Paso and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Miners winning the first 101-89 at home on the road and Rice taking the second 71-68.
Texas-El Paso had enough points to win and then some against the Florida International Panthers on Saturday, taking their game 79-68.
Meanwhile, Rice didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at home on Thursday as they won 91-78. Forward Max Fiedler was the offensive standout of the contest for Rice, picking up 22 points.
The wins brought Texas-El Paso up to 13-8 and the Owls to 13-8. The Miners and Rice are both 7-5 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas-El Paso have won nine out of their last 12 games against Rice.
- Jan 09, 2021 - Rice 71 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Texas-El Paso 101 vs. Rice 89
- Mar 07, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 77 vs. Rice 72
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 68 vs. Rice 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Texas-El Paso 72 vs. Rice 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Rice 85 vs. Texas-El Paso 81
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas-El Paso 65 vs. Rice 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Rice 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 80 vs. Rice 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 86 vs. Rice 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas-El Paso 79 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 01, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 61 vs. Rice 60