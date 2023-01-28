Who's Playing

UAB @ Rice

Current Records: UAB 14-7; Rice 15-5

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UAB and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rice winning the first 85-80 at home and the Blazers taking the second 92-68.

UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 65-59 win. UAB got double-digit scores from four players: guard Eric Gaines (19), center Trey Jemison (12), forward KJ Buffen (11), and guard Tony Toney (11).

Meanwhile, the Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls came out on top in a nail-biter against the 49ers, sneaking past 65-63. Guard Quincy Olivari took over for Rice, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten boards.

The Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.

UAB is now 14-7 while Rice sits at 15-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UAB comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. Rice has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last ten games against Rice.