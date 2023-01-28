Who's Playing
UAB @ Rice
Current Records: UAB 14-7; Rice 15-5
What to Know
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UAB and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rice winning the first 85-80 at home and the Blazers taking the second 92-68.
UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 65-59 win. UAB got double-digit scores from four players: guard Eric Gaines (19), center Trey Jemison (12), forward KJ Buffen (11), and guard Tony Toney (11).
Meanwhile, the Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls came out on top in a nail-biter against the 49ers, sneaking past 65-63. Guard Quincy Olivari took over for Rice, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten boards.
The Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.
UAB is now 14-7 while Rice sits at 15-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UAB comes into the matchup boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. Rice has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.20
Odds
The Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UAB have won eight out of their last ten games against Rice.
- Feb 17, 2022 - UAB 92 vs. Rice 68
- Jan 08, 2022 - Rice 85 vs. UAB 80
- Mar 11, 2021 - UAB 73 vs. Rice 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - UAB 86 vs. Rice 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - UAB 78 vs. Rice 68
- Feb 06, 2020 - Rice 86 vs. UAB 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - UAB 89 vs. Rice 86
- Feb 10, 2018 - UAB 61 vs. Rice 56
- Jan 07, 2017 - UAB 88 vs. Rice 81
- Jan 21, 2016 - UAB 82 vs. Rice 70