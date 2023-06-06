Charlotte basketball head coach Ron Sanchez resigned on Tuesday after leading the 49ers to their first 20+ win season in a decade and was announced as a member of Tony Bennett's staff at Virginia less than an hour later. Sanchez has deep history with Bennett having worked with him as a staffer at Washington State then as an assistant under him when Bennett was elevated to head coach with the Cougars. He was also an original member of Bennett's coaching staff at Virginia, where he served from 2009-2018 before taking the Charlotte job.

"Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner," Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said. "He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men. His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness."

In five seasons with Charlotte, Sanchez, 43, amassed a 72-78 record and posted three winning seasons -- including going 22-14 and winning the CBI title last season. The school had four consecutive losing seasons prior to his hiring.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron and his family back to the University of Virginia," Bennett said in a statement announcing his return as Associate Head Coach, the same role he previously served with the Cavaliers. "Ron played an integral part in building this program and was a pillar in the community. He is an outstanding recruiter and coach, and really connects with student-athletes. Ron's last five years as a head coach enhances what he will bring back to our basketball program."

"The University of Virginia is truly special to me and my family," Sanchez added. "It is the only institution I would vacate my head coaching position for. I'm thankful for the opportunity to return to Grounds with a new-found lens and perspective."