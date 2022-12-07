Who's Playing

Denver @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Denver 8-1; Sacramento State 3-5

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will take on the Denver Pioneers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Hornets Nest. Denver should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to get back in the win column.

Sacramento State came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday, falling 72-65.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 84-75 on Sunday.

Sacramento State is now 3-5 while Denver sits at 8-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 52.70% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

Series History

Sacramento State and Denver both have one win in their last two games.