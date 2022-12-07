Who's Playing
Denver @ Sacramento State
Current Records: Denver 8-1; Sacramento State 3-5
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets will take on the Denver Pioneers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Hornets Nest. Denver should still be riding high after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to get back in the win column.
Sacramento State came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos this past Saturday, falling 72-65.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 84-75 on Sunday.
Sacramento State is now 3-5 while Denver sits at 8-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 26th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Denver's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 52.70% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sacramento State and Denver both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 14, 2022 - Sacramento State 73 vs. Denver 69
- Nov 27, 2016 - Denver 72 vs. Sacramento State 61