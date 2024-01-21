Halftime Report

Wagner is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 25-21 lead against Sacred Heart.

Wagner entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Sacred Heart step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: Wagner 9-7, Sacred Heart 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Wagner and Sacred Heart are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Wagner pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Pioneers.

Wagner entered their tilt with Merrimack with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Seahawks walked away with a 71-65 win over the Warriors on Friday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wagner to victory, but perhaps none more so than Melvin Council Jr., who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Council Jr. pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Seck Zongo, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 80-73 on Monday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Sacred Heart.

The Seahawks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for the Pioneers, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-10.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Wagner came up short against Sacred Heart in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 67-55. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 4.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart and Wagner both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.