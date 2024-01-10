Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-4, Saint Louis 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Louis is 7-2 against Saint Joseph's since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Saint Louis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-67 defeat to the Patriots.

Despite their loss, Saint Louis saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bradley Ezewiro, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Gibson Jimerson, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Joseph's last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-74 loss to they. The loss hurts even more since they were up 48-35 with 15:22 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Lynn Greer III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Billikens' defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 7-8. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 10-4.

Saint Louis beat Saint Joseph's 83-78 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does Saint Joseph's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.