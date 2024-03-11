A berth in the NCAA Tournament is at stake when the Samford Bulldogs take on the ETSU Buccaneers in the 2024 Southern Conference Tournament Championship Game on Monday. Top-seeded Samford (28-5, 15-3), which won its second straight regular-season conference title, knocked off Furman 84-77 in the semifinals. No. 7 seed ETSU (19-15, 8-10) overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half against Chattanooga to post an 85-84 victory in overtime. The Bulldogs swept the regular-season series, recording a three-point win on the road and an 87-71 triumph at home.

Tip-off from Harrahs' Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Samford vs. ETSU odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any ETSU vs. Samford picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Samford vs. ETSU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for ETSU vs. Samford:

Samford vs. ETSU spread: Bulldogs -9.5

Samford vs. ETSU over/under: 147.5 points

Samford vs. ETSU money line: Bulldogs -540, Buccaneers +395

SAM: The Bulldogs are 15-10 against the spread as favorites this season

ETSU: The Buccaneers are 13-8 ATS as underdogs or at pick'em

Samford vs. ETSU picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Samford can cover

The Bulldogs are looking to make their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2000, when they lost to Syracuse in the first round. Junior forward Achor Achor led Samford with a double-double in its semifinal win against Furman, scoring a game-high 28 points on 12-of-15 shooting while pulling down a career high-tying 14 rebounds. Achor ranks first on the Bulldogs with averages of 15.5 points, 6.0 boards and 1.8 blocked shots.

Jaden Campbell scored 14 points in Sunday's victory while fellow senior guard Rylan Jones added 11 while dishing out six assists. Campbell led all players with a career-high 28 points in Samford's win against ETSU on Feb. 24 as he was 9-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-9 from 3-point range. Jones, who is averaging 9.5 points this season, has reached double digits in six of his last nine contests. See which team to pick here.

Why ETSU can cover

The Buccaneers, who won their 11th conference tournament championship in 2019-20, hope to become the first team since Clemson in 1939 to register four victories in the SoCon Tournament. They are riding a five-game overall winning streak after having lost four of their previous five contests. Junior guard Quimari Peterson and senior guard Ebby Asamoah were ETSU's top performers in the semifinals as they both nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 27 and 21 points, respectively.

Asamoah leads the Buccaneers with an average of 15.6 points and has scored 20 or more in five of his last eight games. Peterson is third with a 13.4-point average but ranks first on the team with 3.8 assists per contest. Junior forward Jaden Seymour, who scored 15 points against Chattanooga, is averaging 14.9 this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Samford vs. ETSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 151 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Samford vs. ETSU, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the ETSU vs. Samford spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 28-18 roll on top-ranked college basketball spread picks.