Who's Playing
Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs
Current Records: Nevada 15-2, San Diego State 14-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.32
What to Know
San Diego State is on a 14-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Nevada is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Aztecs lost to the Lobos on the road by a decisive 88-70 margin. San Diego State got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Nevada last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 64-56 to the Broncos.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tre Coleman, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and three steals.
The Aztecs' loss dropped their record down to 14-3. As for the Wolf Pack, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-2.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Diego State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking ahead, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Nevada.
Odds
San Diego State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139.5 points.
Series History
San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Nevada.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Nevada 75 vs. San Diego State 66
- Jan 10, 2023 - San Diego State 74 vs. Nevada 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 78
- Feb 06, 2022 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 63
- Mar 12, 2021 - San Diego State 77 vs. Nevada 70
- Jan 09, 2021 - San Diego State 69 vs. Nevada 67
- Jan 07, 2021 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 60
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Diego State 83 vs. Nevada 76
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Diego State 68 vs. Nevada 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56