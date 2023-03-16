A first-round collision in the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs playing the No. 12 Charleston Cougars on Thursday afternoon. The Cougars ended the regular season red-hot, winning 10 straight games. Likewise, the Aztecs are playing well as of late. They won four games in a row rolling into this affair.

Tipoff from Amway Center in Orlando is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 5-point favorites in the latest Charleston vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any San Diego State vs. Charleston picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Charleston vs. San Diego State: Aztecs -5

Charleston vs. San Diego State over/under: 142.5 points

Charleston vs. San Diego State money line: Aztecs -225, Cougars +185

COFC: Cougars are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall

SDSU: Aztecs are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why San Diego State can cover

Senior guard Matt Bradley is an athletic and smooth scoring option on the floor. Bradley has the quickness and ball handles to attack the lane and score from the perimeter. The California native averages a team-high 12.9 points with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In his last outing against Utah State, he totaled 16 points and two boards.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell has been a solid playmaker with the ability to create his own offense. Trammell uses his speed and instincts to play well on both ends of the court. He logs 9.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. On Feb. 25, Trammell finished with 18 points, three assists and two steals.

Why Charleston can cover

Senior guard Dalton Bolon owns a smooth and reliable jumper. Bolon finds a way to break down the defense and get efficient looks at the basket. The Ohio native leads the team in scoring (12.3) with 4.2 rebounds per game. On March 5 against Stony Brook, he finished with 12 points and eight boards.

Sophomore forward Ante Brzovic uses his length and athleticism to be an asset in the low post. Brzovic has a soft touch around the rim and is able to get scores from both downtown and the mid-range area. The Croatia native logs 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. He's scored at least 15 points in three straight games. In the March 7 game against UNC Wilmington, Brzovic racked up 16 points and eight rebounds.

