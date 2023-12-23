Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Duquesne 8-2, Santa Clara 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duquesne Dukes at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Orleans Arena.

The point spread may have favored Santa Clara on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 81-78.

Santa Clara's defeat came about despite a quality game from Carlos Marshall Jr., who went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 6 assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Adama Bal, who scored 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Duquesne had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Monday. Not to be outdone by the Braves, the Dukes got past the Braves on a last-second layup courtesy of David Dixon with but a second left in the second quarter.

Duquesne's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Andrei Savrasov led the charge by scoring 17 points along with five rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Savrasov has scored all season. Jimmy Clark III was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Broncos have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season. As for the Dukes, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.3 points per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.