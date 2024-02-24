Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Delaware State 12-13, SC State 10-16

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, SC State is heading back home. They and the Delaware State Hornets will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 75-68 win over the Bison.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware State proved on Monday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Hornets made off with a 80-58 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-16 record this season. As for the Hornets, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13.

SC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 66-64. Does SC State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.

  • Jan 27, 2024 - SC State 66 vs. Delaware State 64
  • Feb 20, 2023 - Delaware State 69 vs. SC State 68
  • Jan 23, 2023 - Delaware State 88 vs. SC State 85
  • Feb 21, 2022 - SC State 79 vs. Delaware State 74
  • Jan 24, 2022 - SC State 64 vs. Delaware State 62
  • Feb 10, 2020 - SC State 100 vs. Delaware State 86
  • Feb 04, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. SC State 68
  • Jan 06, 2018 - SC State 63 vs. Delaware State 60
  • Jan 21, 2017 - SC State 74 vs. Delaware State 64
  • Jan 30, 2016 - SC State 56 vs. Delaware State 41