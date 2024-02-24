Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Delaware State 12-13, SC State 10-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, SC State is heading back home. They and the Delaware State Hornets will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 75-68 win over the Bison.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Delaware State proved on Monday. Everything went their way against the Bears as the Hornets made off with a 80-58 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-25.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-16 record this season. As for the Hornets, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-13.

SC State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 66-64. Does SC State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.