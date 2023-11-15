The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) will try to notch their third consecutive double-digit victory to open the season when they host the Albany Great Danes (1-1) on Wednesday night. Seton Hall opened the year with a 70-59 win over Saint Peter's before cruising to an 85-55 win against FDU on Saturday. Albany bounced back from a season-opening loss at UMass with a 78-75 win at Columbia. The Great Danes are playing the third game of a six-game road trip to open the campaign.

Seton Hall vs. Albany spread: Seton Hall -21

Seton Hall vs. Albany over/under: 141.5 points

Seton Hall vs. Albany money line: Seton Hall -6667, Albany +1800

Why Seton Hall can cover

Seton Hall has already won two games by double digits, easily covering the 17-point spread in its 85-55 win over FDU on Saturday. The Pirates raced out to a 47-23 lead at halftime before cruising in the second half, shooting 47.1% from the floor overall. Senior guard Kadary Richmond led the team with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, making 6 of 10 shots in the blowout.

Santa Clara transfer Jaden Bediako provides Seton Hall with an interior presence, posting his fifth career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes against FDU. Richmond leads the team with 16.0 points, 5.0 steals and 4.5 assists per game, while fellow guard Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 13.5 points. Albany has only covered the spread four times in its last 15 games, and it has failed to cover in five straight games against Big East opponents.

Why Albany can cover

Albany has gone over 70 points in each of its first two games, which will make it difficult for Seton Hall to cover such a large spread. The Great Danes bounced back from a season-opening loss with an impressive road win at Columbia, springing an outright upset as 4.5-point underdogs. Sebastian Thomas led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jonathan Beagle had 20 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

Thomas, a junior guard, leads Albany with 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Beagle (14.0) and senior guard Tyler Bertram (12.0) are both averaging double digits as well. Seton Hall has not been a profitable team to back, covering the spread just one time in its last eight home games. See which team to pick here.

