Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 79-76 margin from SMU's win over Tulsa in their previous head-to-head back in January of 2023. SMU has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulsa 52-33.

If SMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 10-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Tulsa 10-7, SMU 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

SMU is 8-2 against Tulsa since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The timing is sure in SMU's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Tulsa has not had much luck on the away from home, with 16 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Mustangs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Owls, taking the game 77-64.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Chuck Harris out in front who scored 18 points. Harris continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Samuell Williamson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Roadrunners 107-78 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you make ten more threes than your opponent, as Tulsa did.

Among those leading the charge was PJ Haggerty, who scored 25 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. The matchup was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Cobe Williams, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

The Mustangs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Golden Hurricane, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SMU in mind: they have a solid 10-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

SMU is a big 13-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.