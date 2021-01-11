The SMU Mustangs look for the season sweep when they take on the visiting Temple Owls in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Monday. SMU (6-2) posted a 79-71 win over Temple (1-2) in Philadelphia on Dec. 30. The Mustangs, who have lost two in a row, are sixth in the AAC at 2-2 and are 4-2 on their home court. The Owls, meanwhile, have lost two straight and have had their last two games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are 0-2 in the conference and are 0-1 on the road.

Tip-off from Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas, is slated for 3 p.m. ET. SMU leads the all-time series 8-7, including a 4-1 edge in games played at University Park. The Mustangs are 12-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Temple odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142. Before making any Temple vs. SMU picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for SMU vs. Temple:

Temple vs. SMU spread: SMU -12

Temple vs. SMU over-under: 142 points

Temple vs. SMU money line: Temple +600, SMU -1000

TEM: Has made at least one 3-pointer in 801 consecutive games.

SMU: Eight Mustangs have scored in double figures this season.

Why SMU can cover



The Mustangs lead the AAC in scoring (79.2), field goal percentage (46.9), assists (17.5) and 3-pointers (7.9). Junior guard Kendric Davis leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is hitting 52.9 percent of his field goals, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range, and is hitting 83.3 percent of his free throws. He registered an AAC record 14 assists to go along with 14 points, three rebounds and a steal on Thursday against Cincinnati.

Also powering SMU is junior forward Feron Hunt, who averages 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 assists per game. He is converting on 55.9 percent of his field goals. He started off the New Year strong, scoring 12 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals against fifth-ranked Houston on Jan. 3. Last season, he played in every game with 17 starts. He averaged 11 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting 55.7 percent from the floor.

Why Temple can cover

The Owls have three players averaging in double figures and six players who are scoring 7.7 points per game or better. Leading Temple is redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn, who averages 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has made 21 of 26 free throws on the season, 80.8 percent. His best game was an 18-point, five-assist performance against NJIT on Dec. 19.

Also powering the Owls is freshman guard Jeremiah Williams, who averages 10.7 points and two rebounds per game. He leads Temple in assists (3.3), steals (1.7) and minutes (33) per game. He scored a season-high 13 points against SMU, and also hit for double figures against NJIT with 11. He became the first true freshman guard to start a season opener for Temple since 2016 and second since 2002.

How to make SMU vs. Temple picks

The model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations showing the teams will combine for 140 points.

So who wins Temple vs. SMU? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.