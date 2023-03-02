Who's Playing

App. State @ South Alabama

Regular Season Records: App. State 16-15; South Alabama 16-15

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars are 12-4 against the App. State Mountaineers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Jaguars and Appalachian State are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney.

South Alabama came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Friday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Friday, falling 73-64.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won 12 out of their last 16 games against App. State.