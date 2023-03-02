Who's Playing
App. State @ South Alabama
Regular Season Records: App. State 16-15; South Alabama 16-15
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars are 12-4 against the App. State Mountaineers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Jaguars and Appalachian State are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Pensacola Bay Center in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney.
South Alabama came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Friday, falling 74-64.
Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Friday, falling 73-64.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won 12 out of their last 16 games against App. State.
- Feb 11, 2023 - South Alabama 74 vs. App. State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - App. State 69 vs. South Alabama 51
- Jan 06, 2022 - App. State 72 vs. South Alabama 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - South Alabama 56 vs. App. State 54
- Feb 19, 2021 - South Alabama 65 vs. App. State 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - App. State 83 vs. South Alabama 77
- Jan 15, 2021 - South Alabama 73 vs. App. State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. App. State 70
- Dec 19, 2019 - App. State 81 vs. South Alabama 71
- Mar 09, 2019 - South Alabama 78 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - South Alabama 79 vs. App. State 73
- Feb 15, 2018 - South Alabama 77 vs. App. State 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Alabama 83 vs. App. State 77
- Feb 18, 2017 - South Alabama 87 vs. App. State 74
- Feb 18, 2016 - South Alabama 75 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Alabama 73 vs. App. State 60