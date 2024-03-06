Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between South Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-43 lead against Tulane.

South Florida entered the match having won 14 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 15, or will Tulane step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: Tulane 13-15, South Florida 22-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the South Florida Bulls and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Yuengling Center. Tulane is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while South Florida will bounce in with 14 consecutive wins.

Charlotte typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Florida proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the 49ers.

South Florida's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kasean Pryor, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Knox was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Tulane and FAU couldn't quite live up to the 162.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Green Wave took a 79-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls on Saturday.

Despite their defeat, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Collin Holloway, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Bulls pushed their record up to 22-5 with that win, which was their seventh straight on the road. As for the Green Wave, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given South Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Tulane will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, South Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

South Florida is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Tulane has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.