Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Southern

Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 5-10; Southern 7-9

What to Know

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Southern Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at F.G. Clark Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southern winning the first 69-59 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 87-84.

Bethune-Cookman was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Grambling Tigers.

Meanwhile, Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Florida A&M Rattlers at home this past Saturday as they won 84-66.

Bethune-Cookman is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Bethune-Cookman's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Bethune-Cookman is now 5-10 while the Jaguars sit at 7-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 13th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 12-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern and Bethune-Cookman both have one win in their last two games.