An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the VCU Rams at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is 14-4 overall and 7-1 at home, while St. Bonaventure is 10-2 overall and 3-2 on the road. Both teams enter Friday's matchup full of confidence. The Rams are 12-2 in their last 14 games, while St. Bonaventure has won eight of its last nine outings.

The Rams are favored by 2.5-points in the latest VCU vs. St. Bonaventure odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.5.

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure spread: VCU -2.5

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 134.5 points

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure money line: VCU -145, St. Bonaventure +125

What you need to know about VCU

The Rams beat the Dayton Flyers 76-67 on Tuesday. VCU can attribute much of its success to guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward Vince Williams Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points. Hyland has been the catalyst for VCU's offense all season, averaging 19.2 points per game. The sophomore guard has scored 23 or more points in three of his last four games.

The Rams have also been hard to beat on their home court. In fact, VCU is 7-1 in its last eight home games. However, VCU is just 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games played on a Friday.

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure strolled past the La Salle Explorers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 86-73. Five players on St. Bonaventure scored in the double digits: Jalen Adaway (20), Kyle Lofton (18), Osun Osunniyi (17), Jaren English (15), and Dominick Welch (10). Lofton paces the Bonnies in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game this season. The junior guard is also averaging 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Bonnies have won 10 of their last 12 games, but they're just 3-6 in their last nine meetings against VCU. However, St. Bonaventure dominated the Rams earlier this season, earning a 70-54 victory at home.

