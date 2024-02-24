Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-12, Tarleton State 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tarleton State is 0-5 against the Lancers since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Wisdom Gym. Cal Baptist is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Tarleton State will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Tarleton State posted their closest victory since January 4th on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Antelopes and snuck past 77-74.

Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the Wildcats on Thursday and fell 71-65.

The Texans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Lancers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 14-12.

Tarleton State came up short against the Lancers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 77-63. Will Tarleton State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Cal Baptist has won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 3 years.