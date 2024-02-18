Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Temple Owls

Current Records: UTSA 8-17, Temple 8-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania





What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Liacouras Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for UTSA and ten for the Owls.

On Thursday, the Roadrunners came up short against the 49ers and fell 79-70.

Despite the loss, UTSA got a solid performance out of PJ Carter, who scored 22 points.

Even though they lost, UTSA smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charlotte only pulled down eight offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls couldn't handle the Owls on Thursday and fell 80-68. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Riley, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Hofman, who scored 12 points.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Owls, they dropped their record down to 8-17 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road.

Sunday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.