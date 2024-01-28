We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is 10-10 overall and 8-6 at home, while Temple is 8-12 overall and 2-4 on the road.

East Carolina vs. Temple spread: East Carolina -6.5

East Carolina vs. Temple over/under: 135.5 points

East Carolina vs. Temple money line: East Carolina: -290, Temple: +232

What you need to know about East Carolina

The Pirates are coming off a 54-52 victory over the Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday. Despite the win, that was the fewest points East Carolina has scored all year. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to Brandon Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

East Carolina is 4-14 in its last 18 games played in January. However, the Pirates are 9-3-1 against the spread in their last 13 games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference.

What you need to know about Temple

Meanwhile, Temple's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after its fifth straight loss. The Owls fell 75-69 to the South Florida Bulls. Despite their loss, the Owls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matteo Picarelli, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Owls also got some help courtesy of Jordan Riley, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. For the season, Riley is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

