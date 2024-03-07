We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the Temple Owls will host the UAB Blazers. Temple is 11-18 overall and 5-8 at home, while UAB is 18-11 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Owls have won three of four all-time meetings, with the last game coming when Temple was victorious in 2013. UAB is 15-12-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season, while Temple is 12-15-1 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The Blazers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Temple vs. UAB odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 142 points. Before entering any UAB vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Temple vs. UAB spread: Temple +2.5

Temple vs. UAB over/under: 142 points

Temple vs. UAB money line: Temple: +124, UAB: -148

What you need to know about Temple

Temple unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday as it took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Hysier Miller put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Jordan Riley (12 points) was the only other player in double digits.

The Owls simply lack the size of others in the conference, which helps explain why they rank 352nd out of 362 Division I teams in 2-point percentage. They struggle to score in the paint as their five leading scorers all weigh less than 200 pounds. Unfortunately for Temple, it can't truly rely on its outside shot either as the Owls rank last in the AAC in 3-point percentage. Put all of that together, and Temple has the fifth-worst shooting percentage in the nation at 38.8%.

What you need to know about UAB

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but UAB and the Memphis Tigers didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Sunday. The Blazers were the victim of a painful 106-87 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. The defeat came about despite UAB having been up 22 in the first half. UAB's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Eric Gaines, who scored 17 points to go along with eight assists, and Alejandro Vasquez who scored 18 points.

UAB has exceptional balance with five players averaging in double figures. It is led by Yaxel Lendeborg's 13.6 points, while his 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game lead the AAC. After starting the season 7-13-1 against the spread, UAB has picked things up as of late and is 5-2 ATS over its last seven games.

How to make Temple vs. UAB picks

