Top-tier SEC contenders meet at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers in the first of two matchups between the teams this season. Alabama is 12-5 overall, including a 4-0 SEC record that is tied for the conference lead. Tennessee is 13-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play, including a 19-point win over Florida in its last outing.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Knoxville. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Vols as 5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 157.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Tennessee odds. Before making any Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Alabama vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -5

Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under: 157.5 points

Alabama vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -196, Alabama +163

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are 10-7 against the spread this season

Tennessee: The Volunteers are 7-9-1 against the spread this season

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama's offense is arguably the best in the nation. The Crimson Tide lead the country in offensive efficiency, scoring 125.2 points per 100 possessions to begin the 2023-24 season. Alabama also has an elite shooting profile, including top-five national marks in 3-point accuracy (39.7%) and 3-pointers (11.7 per game). The Crimson Tide are also in the top 15 of the nation in 2-point accuracy (57.8%) and free throw accuracy (78.6%), with Alabama also securing 35.1% of available offensive rebounds this season.

Alabama averages 23.4 free throw attempts per game, well above the national average, and senior guard Mark Sears is currently leading the SEC in scoring. Sears is averaging 19.6 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point distance. On the other end, Alabama is also rock-solid, holding opponents to 42.4% shooting from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range this season. The Crimson Tide have strong block and steal rates, and Alabama is above-average in defensive rebound rate (71.6%).

Why Tennessee can cover

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center provides a clear home-court advantage for the Vols. Tennessee is 9-0 at home this season, out-scoring opponents by 22.9 points per game, and the Vols are 39-2 at home over the last three seasons combined. The Vols are also known for a tremendous defense, but the team's offense is also on the ascent behind senior guard Dalton Knecht. He is shooting 41.7% from 3-point range and averaging 18.5 points per game this season. Knecht is also on fire right now, averaging 27.8 points per game on 57% shooting during SEC play.

The Vols are in the top 25 of the country in assists (17.1 per game) and free throw accuracy (77.3%), and Tennessee is strongly above-average in offensive rebounding, turnover prevention and 2-point shooting. On the other side of the floor, Rick Barnes' team is allowing only 0.93 points per possession this season, and Tennessee holds opponents to 37.4% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting inside the arc. Tennessee is blocking 13.4% of shot attempts, and the Vols are securing 72.1% of available defensive rebounds while giving up only 10.6 assists per game this season.

