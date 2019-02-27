Tennessee vs. Ole Miss odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 roll

Seventh-ranked Tennessee looks to keep pace in the ultra-competitive Southeast Conference on Wednesday when it visits Mississippi. With a win, the Volunteers (24-3, 12-2) can climb back into a three-way tie for first with LSU and Kentucky, while Ole Miss (19-8, 9-5) can bolster its resume for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014-15. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from The Pavilion. Tennessee has won the past three meetings in the series. The Vols are favored by 4.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Ole Miss picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows the Volunteers are coming off a two-point overtime loss at LSU, but are 6-2 on the road. Although they also lost at Kentucky, Tennessee has won 20 of its past 22 and is eyeing its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 22nd overall. The Vols are also looking for their second consecutive regular season SEC title.

Admiral Schofield (16.9 ppg) has been hot of late, surpassing his average in three of the past four, including 27 at LSU on Saturday. Junior guard Jordan Bone (13.2 ppg) also has stepped up his game, scoring 19 at Kentucky.

But just because the Vols have been tough on the road does not guarantee they will cover the Tennessee vs. Mississippi spread on Wednesday.

The model also knows Ole Miss is 11-3 at home and has clinched a winning record for the 12th time in 13 years after finishing 12-20 last year. The Rebels have won five of their last six, including their last three at home. Mississippi has also had success against the Volunteers, winning six of the past 10 meetings, including four of five on its home court.

Ole Miss is led by junior guard Breein Tyree (18.4 ppg), who has surpassed his average in seven of the past nine games, including 31 at Georgia. Sophomore guard Devontae Shuler (9.8 ppg) has reached double-digits in three of the last four games, including 17 at Auburn and 16 versus Georgia.

