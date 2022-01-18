The Vanderbilt Commodores and the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. The Commodores are 10-6 overall and 5-5 at home, while Tennessee is 11-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Vols have won eight consecutive games between these teams.

The Volunteers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 134.5. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -6.5

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee over-under: 134 points

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 73-66 win over Georgia on Saturday. The Commodores trailed by eight points at halftime, but they were able to overcome the deficit behind 20 points and 12 rebounds from Jordan Wright. Leading scorer Scotty Pippen Jr. hit just 3 of 12 from the floor in the win.

Pippen has scored at least 20 points on seven occasions this season and is averaging 18.8 points per game. Vanderbilt comes into this game ranked No. 19 nationally in defensive turnover rate. The Commodores have covered the spread in five of their last seven games.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Tennessee continues to seek consistency after alternating wins and losses over its last six games. The Vols came up well short at then-No. 18 Kentucky on Saturday, getting blown out in a 107-79 final. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points, but it was not nearly enough to keep his team in the game.

Forwards John Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua both failed to grab a single rebound in the loss. Vescovi leads Tennessee with 14.0 points per game this season, while freshman guard Kennedy Chandler is adding 13.6 points. The Vols have won each of their last eight games against Vanderbilt.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks

