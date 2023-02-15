The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reed Arena. A&M is 18-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while the Razorbacks are 17-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last nine meetings, with Arkansas winning two weeks ago by an 81-70 score.

The Aggies are favored by 4 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 141.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas spread: Texas A&M -4

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas over/under: 141 points

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas money line: Texas A&M -170, Arkansas +143

What you need to know about Texas A&M

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, taking their game 74-62. Texas A&M's guard Wade Taylor IV was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 23 points and four assists.

Buzz Williams' squad is one of the most aggressive in attacking the rim in the nation. The Aggies lead all of college basketball in made free throws and rank second in free throws attempted. Their effectiveness from the line helps, in part, to mitigate the team's struggles from elsewhere as Texas A&M ranks just 273rd in the country at 3-point shooting (32.5%).

What you need to know about Arkansas

Meanwhile, Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as it fell 70-64 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. One thing holding Arkansas back was the mediocre play of guard Davonte Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Arkansas enters the matchup with a 47.8% field goal percentage, good for 33rd best in college basketball. It is no slouch on the defensive end either, as it ranks 23rd in the nation in defensive rating. The Razorbacks also have individual talent with two potential lottery picks in the NBA Draft -- Nick Smith Jr. and Anthony Black -- and they combine to average nearly 25 points per game.

