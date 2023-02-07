The Texas A&M Aggies will try to remain in second place in the SEC standings when they face the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night. Texas A&M bounced back from its second conference loss with an 82-57 win over Georgia on Saturday. Auburn has lost three of its last four games, falling to then-No. 2 Tennessee over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Aggies are favored by 3 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn spread: Texas A&M -3

Texas A&M vs. Auburn over/under: 140 points

Texas A&M vs. Auburn money line: Texas A&M -155, Auburn 130

Why Texas A&M can cover

Auburn has lost three of its last four games and is coming off its worst shooting performance of the season, so it is going to be difficult for the Tigers to turn things around in a tough road matchup. They went just 13 of 55 from the floor (23.6%) and 3 of 27 (11.1%) from 3-point range in their ugly loss to Tennessee on Saturday. They already lost a home game to Texas A&M earlier this season as well, getting blown out despite closing as 3.5-point favorites.

The Aggies rolled to an 82-57 win over Georgia on Saturday, shooting 50% from the field and winning the rebounding battle 43-30. They have now won three of their last four games, with senior Tyrece Radford and junior Henry Coleman III each scoring 15 points against Georgia. Texas A&M has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, and the Aggies are 15-3 in their last 18 SEC games.

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn was not the first team to struggle against Tennessee's defense this season, as the Vols have the No. 1 defense in the country. The Tigers held Tennessee to 27% shooting, which allowed them to easily cover the 9.5-point spread. K.D. Johnson scored 10 points off the bench for Auburn, marking his third straight double-digit scoring effort.

Junior guard Wendell Green Jr. leads a balanced Auburn lineup with 13.6 points per game, while Johni Broome is scoring 13.5 points and grabbing 8.9 rebounds. Senior forward Jaylin Williams is also in double figures, averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Auburn has covered the spread in five straight road games, and Texas A&M has only covered twice in its last six games this season.

