Texas Tech vs. TCU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven model

The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Both teams are 12-5; TCU is 10-2 at home, while Texas Tech is 1-2 on the road. Texas Tech has won seven of its past nine games. TCU is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss.

TCU was no match for Oklahoma on Saturday in an 83-63 defeat. TCU missed its first 10 3-point attempts and 15 of 16 in the first half. Desmond Bane led the Horned Frogs with 12 points. He missed eight of 10 3-point attempts. TCU missed 28 of 36 3-point attempts after entering the game second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Texas Tech took down Iowa State 72-52 on Saturday. It was another big night for Kyler Edwards, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points. Davide Moretti added 17 points. An 18-2 run pushed the Texas Tech lead from 50-40 to 68-42.

Texas Tech shot 54 percent from the field while holding Iowa State to a 36 percent mark. The Red Raiders have not lost consecutive home games in four years under current head coach Chris Beard.

