Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 25 Texas Tech

Current Records: Texas Southern 0-1; Texas Tech 1-0

What to Know

The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas Tech entered their game on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their contest against the NW State Demons by a conclusive 73-49 score. Daniel Batcho was the offensive standout of the matchup for Texas Tech, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Texas Southern and the San Francisco Dons on Monday was not particularly close, with Texas Southern falling 90-77.

The Red Raiders' victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Tigers' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Tech have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.40%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Texas Southern has allowed their opponents to shoot 60.80% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.