A Big 12 contest features the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (22-6) and the No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-8) battling on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns have won three of their past four games. On Feb. 21, Texas beat No. 23 Iowa State 72-54. Baylor is looking to bounce back after dropping two straight games. On Tuesday, No. 14 Kansas State beat the Bears 75-65.

Tipoff from Ferrell Center in Waco is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bears are 4-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Baylor odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.

Texas vs. Baylor spread: Bears -4

Texas vs. Baylor State over/under: 149 points

Texas vs. Baylor money line: Bears -180, Longhorns +152

TEX: Over is 6-2 in Longhorns' last eight games following an ATS win

BAY: Bears are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

Why Texas can cover



Senior guard Marcus Carr is an athletic scorer in the backcourt for the Longhorns. Carr can score from all three levels, while owning the court vision to find his teammates. The Ontario native is third in the Big 12 in scoring (17) and sixth in assists (4.1). He's also seventh in the conference in steals (1.6). On Feb. 13, Carr totaled 23 points, six assists and went 5-of-9 from downtown.

Senior forward Timmy Allen is mobile and strong, excelling at getting to the rim. The Arizona native averages 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. On Feb. 18, Allen finished 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Why Baylor can cover

Freshman guard Keyonte George has a great combination of size, strength and quickness. George owns a quick first step and utilizes his jumper to space the floor. The Texas native is fourth in the Big 12 in points (16.9) with 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Additionally, he shoots 36% from downtown. He's scored 20-plus with at least five 3-pointers in back-to-back games. He notched 23 points in his last outing.

Senior Adam Flagler is a combo guard who uses his quick release from beyond the arc. The Georgia native puts up 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and shoots 40% from 3-point land. He's put up 20-plus points in three of his last five games. On Feb. 11, Flagler logged 28 points, four assists and knocked down five 3-pointers.

