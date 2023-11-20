The UConn Huskies will face off against the Texas Longhorns on Monday at Madison Square Garden in the championship matchup of the 2023 Empire Classic. Both sides are 4-0 to open the season. However, UConn is 3-1 against the spread, while Texas is just 1-3 ATS. These programs have met four times since 2010 and UConn holds the 3-1 head-to-head edge.

Tipoff in New York City is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 6 points in the latest SportsLine consensus Texas vs. UConn odds, and the over/under is set at 144.5 points. Before making any UConn vs. Texas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on UConn-Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Texas vs. UConn spread: UConn -6

Texas vs. UConn over/under: 144.5 points

Texas vs. UConn money line: UConn -260, Texas +210

Texas vs. UConn picks: See picks here

What you need to know about UConn

UConn put another game in the win column on Sunday to keep its perfect season alive. The Huskies won by a 77-57 margin over the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to this final matchup. The Huskies are rolling thus far, winning every game this season by at least 20 points.

Tristen Newton was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two assists. See the picks at SportsLine.

What you need to know about Texas

Meanwhile, the Longhorns slipped by the Cardinals in a thrilling 81-80 final on Sunday in the semis. Texas can attribute much of its success to Kadin Shedrick, who scored 27 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Brock Cunningham, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds.

Texas got a big boost this offseason from high-scoring transfer Max Abmas, who joined the program via transfer from Oral Roberts. He averaged more than 21 points per game the past three season at ORU and thus far he's the leading scorer for Texas at 14.5 points per game. See the picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. UConn picks

The model has simulated Texas vs. UConn 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins UConn vs. Texas, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.