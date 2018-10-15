Texts between Kansas coach Bill Self and ex-Adidas rep show how high-level college basketball recruiting works

The most interesting text messages between Bill Self and T.J. Gassnola that were shared Monday in federal court were the ones that came after the former Adidas consultant thanked the Kansas coach for whatever role he played in getting KU's 12-year contract extension done with the apparel company in September 2017.

Self, according to The Kansas City Star, told Gassnola he was happy with Adidas before adding "just need to get a couple real guys."

"In my mind, it's KU, Bill Self. Everyone else fall into line. Too (expletive) bad," Gassnola replied. "That's what's right for Adidas basketball. And I know I'm right. The more you have lottery picks and you happy. That's how it should work in my mind."

"That's how ur (sic) works at UNC and Duke," Self replied.

Gassnola answered by saying Kentucky as well.

"I promise you I got this," Gassnola replied. "I have never let you down. Except (Deandre). Lol. We will get it right."

Lot to unpack here.

What that exchange features is Gassnola essentially promising Self that he'll help him land five-star prospects because Kansas is Adidas' biggest basketball program and what's good for Kansas is good for Adidas. Gassnola assures Self he will deliver because he's never let him down before -- except for when it came to Deandre Ayton, the five-star center who enrolled at Arizona, a Nike school, even though Gassnola paid one of Ayton's friends $15,000, according to testimony last week. And Self welcomes the help from Adidas because, he believes, North Carolina and Duke get similar help from Nike. So does Kentucky, Gassnola proclaims.

This has been college basketball for a while.

To be clear, I'm not going to pretend to have proof that Nike has paid prospects to go to Nike schools (like North Carolina, Duke and Kentucky) or that Under Armour has paid prospects to go to Under Armour schools (like Maryland and Auburn). But what I will say is that coaches have forever believed they do just like Adidas has paid prospects to go to Adidas schools (like Kansas and Louisville).

Self's texts are evidence of that.

And this is a point I've made for over a year now -- since the day Jim Gatto, Merl Code, Christian Dawkins and seven other men were charged with federal crimes via an ongoing investigation into corruption in college basketball -- that shoe-company assistance, regardless of what's right or wrong, was largely considered acceptable behavior in the sport before the government said it's not.

That's the truth.

It might sound crazy now, I know. But the perception of shoe-company involvement in recruiting was so prevalent in recent years that I rarely heard a coach complain publicly or even privately about losing a so-called Nike kid to a so-called Nike school, or a so-called Under Armour kid to a so-called Under Armour school, or a so-called Adidas kid to a so-called Adidas school, even when said coach believed the shoe company had compensated a family in clear violation of NCAA rules. It was, more or less just considered part of the sport.

Again, Self's texts underline that point.

Why did he want Gassnola working for Kansas? Because, he believed, somebody at Nike was working for Duke and North Carolina. And why was Gassnola so anxious to help Kansas? Because, he believed, somebody at Nike was also helping Kentucky.

That's four blue-blood programs with Hall of Fame coaches.

"This is how [it] works," Self texted.

This is how it works.