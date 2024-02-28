Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: North Texas 14-12, Tulane 13-13

Who's Playing

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the North Texas Mean Green and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Mean Green had to settle for a 64-62 defeat against the Roadrunners. North Texas has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Tulane's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 78-67 to the Blazers.

Despite the loss, Tulane had strong showings from Sion James, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, and Kevin Cross, who scored 18 points. Cross didn't help Tulane's cause all that much against the Pirates last Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Mean Green have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Green Wave, their loss dropped their record down to 13-13.

Looking forward to Wednesday, North Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points.

North Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Green Wave in their previous meeting back in January, winning 70-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Texas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Texas is a slight 2-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.